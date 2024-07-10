Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 10.3% Lower Over Last Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $0.78 or 0.00001357 BTC on major exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $28.45 million and approximately $68,957.41 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 47,001,505 coins and its circulating supply is 36,261,201 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,995,065 with 36,256,374 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.77205343 USD and is down -1.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $59,003.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

