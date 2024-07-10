Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,613 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $12,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 963.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 19,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $126.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,401,242. The company has a market capitalization of $321.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.39. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.14 and a 52 week high of $134.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Argus upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

