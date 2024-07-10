Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $6.95. Approximately 269,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 3,117,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MLCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $13.75 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $8.30 to $9.60 in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.26.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Trading Down 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.80.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 7.61% and a negative net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLCO. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 29,336,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,442 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 22.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,460,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,728,000 after buying an additional 3,958,998 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,464,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,079,000 after acquiring an additional 412,025 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 7.9% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 13,334,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,141,000 after acquiring an additional 974,968 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,715,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,696,000 after acquiring an additional 366,031 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.