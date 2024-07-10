Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires Shares of 25,371 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,371 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 1,162.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 817,808 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $212,973,000 after purchasing an additional 753,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,608 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $414,551,000 after purchasing an additional 442,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,322,121 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $321,910,000 after purchasing an additional 429,071 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total value of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.05. 1,666,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,882. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.43. The company has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.01 and a 12-month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Autodesk

Autodesk Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.