Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $13,447,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $1,172,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,091.1% during the 1st quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD traded up $2.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,997,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,689,566. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52. The company has a market cap of $107.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

PLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

