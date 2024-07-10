Mediolanum International Funds Ltd Acquires New Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 52,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,470,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $577,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1,077.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 578.4% during the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after buying an additional 60,452 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 290,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,375,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,984.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.82, for a total transaction of $23,598,574.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,278,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,518,606,176.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,849,587 shares of company stock worth $983,194,872 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $1.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,338,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,801,107. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.68. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.47 and a 1-year high of $182.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

