Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Marston’s (LON:MARS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Marston’s Stock Performance

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 35.40 ($0.45) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.71. The stock has a market cap of £224.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,180.00, a PEG ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 31.26. Marston’s has a 12-month low of GBX 25.55 ($0.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 39.50 ($0.51).

Get Marston's alerts:

About Marston’s

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, partnership, and leased pubs in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses. The company was formerly known as The Wolverhampton & Dudley Breweries PLC and changed its name to Marston's PLC in January 2007.

Receive News & Ratings for Marston's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marston's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.