Marcus (NYSE:MCS) PT Raised to $20.00

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 89.48% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Marcus in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Marcus Stock Down 0.8 %

Marcus stock opened at $10.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.34 million, a P/E ratio of 43.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $138.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.88 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 1.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marcus will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Marcus by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,911,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,865,000 after purchasing an additional 38,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,853,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 21,646 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $15,410,000. Gate City Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at $11,669,000. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marcus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 564,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

