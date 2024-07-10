Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Macatawa Bank from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Macatawa Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MCBC opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $504.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.54. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $8.31 and a twelve month high of $14.72.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Macatawa Bank will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Macatawa Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 224.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 14,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Macatawa Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,065,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macatawa Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

