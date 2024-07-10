Locus Chain Hits 1-Day Volume of $5.57 Million (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Locus Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0445 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market capitalization of $92.62 million and approximately $5.57 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s launch date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,081,062,787 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

