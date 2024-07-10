LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) versus Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lobo EV Technologies (NASDAQ:LOBO – Get Free Report) and LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and LiveWire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lobo EV Technologies N/A N/A N/A LiveWire Group -317.96% -49.54% -39.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Lobo EV Technologies and LiveWire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lobo EV Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A LiveWire Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

LiveWire Group has a consensus target price of $7.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.03%. Given LiveWire Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LiveWire Group is more favorable than Lobo EV Technologies.

0.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of LiveWire Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lobo EV Technologies and LiveWire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lobo EV Technologies $15.47 million 1.47 $970,000.00 N/A N/A LiveWire Group $38.02 million 39.55 -$109.55 million ($0.55) -13.45

Lobo EV Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LiveWire Group.

Summary

LiveWire Group beats Lobo EV Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lobo EV Technologies

Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Electric Vehicles and Accessories Sales, and Software Royalties and Development and Design Services. It offers electric vehicles and accessories, such as two-wheeled e-bicycles and e-mopeds, three-wheeled electric vehicles, four-wheeled electric off-highway shuttles, batteries, and parts and accessories, as well as golf carts and mobility scooters for the elderly and disabled persons. The company provides automobile information and entertainment software development and design services for automotive electronics, such as multimedia interactive systems, multifunctional rear-view mirrors, and dash-cams. The company was formerly known as LOBO AI Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. in December 2021. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Wuxi, China. Lobo EV Technologies Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Wealthford Capital Ltd.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc. manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc. and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. LiveWire Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Harley-Davidson, Inc.

