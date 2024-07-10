Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

LECO has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.29.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Lincoln Electric stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $186.13. The stock had a trading volume of 283,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,245. Lincoln Electric has a 1-year low of $164.00 and a 1-year high of $261.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Electric

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LECO. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 194.4% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lincoln Electric by 174.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

