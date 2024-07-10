Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $140.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $95.69 and last traded at $95.21, with a volume of 98122 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $91.71.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LGND. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.25.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, insider Andrew Reardon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total transaction of $830,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,903.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy Ryan Gray sold 934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $77,708.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,633 shares in the company, valued at $468,665.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,403 shares of company stock worth $2,150,882. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGND. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 356.2% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.94.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $3.01. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 79.30%. The company had revenue of $30.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.