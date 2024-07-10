Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM) versus Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Lifezone Metals (NYSE:LZM – Get Free Report) and Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Lifezone Metals has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a beta of 2.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lifezone Metals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lifezone Metals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Avino Silver & Gold Mines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Lifezone Metals currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, suggesting a potential upside of 69.05%. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a consensus target price of $1.30, suggesting a potential upside of 31.77%. Given Lifezone Metals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lifezone Metals is more favorable than Avino Silver & Gold Mines.

3.1% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.3% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lifezone Metals $1.48 million N/A -$363.88 million N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines $43.89 million 2.71 $540,000.00 N/A N/A

Avino Silver & Gold Mines has higher revenue and earnings than Lifezone Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lifezone Metals and Avino Silver & Gold Mines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lifezone Metals N/A N/A N/A Avino Silver & Gold Mines 3.21% 5.39% 4.48%

Summary

Avino Silver & Gold Mines beats Lifezone Metals on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lifezone Metals

Lifezone Metals Limited engages in the extraction and refining of metals. It supplies lower-carbon and sulfur dioxide emission metals to the battery storage, EV, and hydrogen markets. The company's products include nickel, copper, and cobalt. Its flagship project is the Kabanga nickel project in North-West Tanzania. The company is based in Ramsey, Isle of Man.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico. It also owns 100% interests in the Minto and Olympic-Kelvin properties located in British Columbia, Canada; and 14 quartz leases in Eagle property located in the Mayo Mining Division of Yukon, Canada. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

