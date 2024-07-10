Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Given New $575.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $507.00 to $575.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LII. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $502.69.

Shares of NYSE:LII traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $537.33. 113,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $510.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.37. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.07. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $326.15 and a 12 month high of $553.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.30. Lennox International had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 303.36%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Lennox International by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,588,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lennox International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,026,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in Lennox International by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 3,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Lennox International during the 4th quarter valued at $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

