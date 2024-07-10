LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.44

Shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:LTMAY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 307118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.56.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.0002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. It offers other services, such as ground handling, courier, logistics, and maintenance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.