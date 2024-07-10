Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
BSJP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 351,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,032. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.