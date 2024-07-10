Larson Financial Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 634.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000.

BSJP traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. The stock had a trading volume of 351,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,032. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $23.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.91.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.1109 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

