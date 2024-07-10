Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 982 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $8.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $606.85. 394,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,942. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $552.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $397.76 and a 1 year high of $607.13.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

