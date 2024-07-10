Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $247.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,665,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $192.01 and a one year high of $279.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.40, for a total transaction of $3,942,303.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,138 shares of company stock valued at $4,338,701 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

