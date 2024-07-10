Larson Financial Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 63.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,173 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. CICC Research started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.57.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $677.65. 2,612,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,899,560. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $646.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.86. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The company has a market cap of $292.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $354,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total transaction of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $354,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,385 shares of company stock valued at $44,469,351. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

