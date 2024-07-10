Larson Financial Group LLC Grows Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.95.

CVX stock traded up $2.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.13. 5,346,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,940,625. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $285.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $410,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

