Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Lake Street Capital

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KRUS. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.43.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of KRUS traded down $6.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.53. The stock had a trading volume of 556,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,617. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.12. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $50.89 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The firm has a market cap of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.07 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total transaction of $549,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kura Sushi USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 58.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 237.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.