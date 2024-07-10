Knights Group Holdings plc (KGH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Knights Group’s previous dividend of $1.61. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Knights Group Trading Up 1.7 %

LON KGH opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.72) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £115.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 141.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 129.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.37. Knights Group has a 52 week low of GBX 67.20 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 160 ($2.05).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Knights Group in a report on Monday.

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. The company offers business services comprising of banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt advisory , dispute resolution, and housing and regeneration. It also offers services in the areas of immigration, licensing and gambling, and employment.

