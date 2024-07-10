Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $37.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

KDP has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.99. 2,889,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,230,189. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,108,000 after buying an additional 698,665 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after buying an additional 509,393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

