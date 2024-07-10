Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.40.

Several brokerages have commented on KMPR. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

In related news, Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 257.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 211.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.72. Kemper has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kemper will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is -65.26%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

