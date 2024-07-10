Kava Price Hits $0.39 (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Kava token can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000672 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $419.13 million and $11.42 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,129 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

