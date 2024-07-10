Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Down 0.4% Following Insider Selling

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 711,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 5,036,769 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.11.

Specifically, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,074,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew Field sold 5,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total value of $29,281.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,095.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 5,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total transaction of $25,278.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,124 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Joby Aviation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, July 1st.

Joby Aviation Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Joby Aviation’s quarterly revenue was down 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Joby Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. 45.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

