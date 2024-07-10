Jefferies Financial Group Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$85.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$77.50 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.00.
Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.
