iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Purchased by C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 157.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,531 shares during the quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

IYK stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.56. 59,983 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,946. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $59.04 and a 52-week high of $68.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.