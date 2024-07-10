iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Peoples Bank OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,708. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

