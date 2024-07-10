iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Reduced by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after buying an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,128,876,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,083,439,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4,197.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,193,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $5.35 on Wednesday, hitting $564.28. 2,122,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,723. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $411.02 and a 52-week high of $564.71. The company has a market capitalization of $486.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $536.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.