Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stake Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 201.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IRM traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $94.26. 480,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,624. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $56.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.55, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 393.95%.

IRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.83.

In other news, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,326.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 35,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $3,114,055.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,807,686.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $547,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at $999,326.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,053 shares of company stock valued at $8,272,681. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

