IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday.

IQV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $256.40.

IQVIA Price Performance

IQVIA stock opened at $213.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.17 and a 200-day moving average of $229.22. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IQVIA

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IQV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $801,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 15.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in IQVIA by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

