Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 107,012 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 58% compared to the typical volume of 67,846 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $40,576,103.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $121,247.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 569,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,612,261.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 1,338,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total transaction of $40,576,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,942,371 shares of company stock valued at $541,393,732. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $416,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 1st quarter valued at about $388,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Chewy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CHWY traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.50. 9,920,340 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,722,392. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.07. Chewy has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $39.46. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 138.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

