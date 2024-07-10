International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Cut by CapWealth Advisors LLC

CapWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,247 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 3.3% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $29,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,076,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,515,290,000 after purchasing an additional 365,388 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.7 %

IBM stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,512,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,470,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $131.70 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.29. The stock has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BNP Paribas began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.