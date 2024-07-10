International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lifted by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.96. The company had a trading volume of 539,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,440,476. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $132.57 and a 1-year high of $199.18.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.53 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 75.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.53.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

