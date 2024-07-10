Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Integer alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Integer

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integer

In other news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew Senn sold 5,000 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.14, for a total value of $565,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,658 shares in the company, valued at $527,006.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,682. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,936 shares of company stock worth $2,130,937 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Integer by 60.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Integer by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Integer by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integer Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE ITGR opened at $114.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.28. Integer has a 52 week low of $69.40 and a 52 week high of $123.99.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Integer’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Integer will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Integer

(Get Free Report

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.