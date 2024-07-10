Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuvalent alerts:

On Thursday, May 2nd, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,095. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

View Our Latest Report on Nuvalent

About Nuvalent

(Get Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.