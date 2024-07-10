Insider Selling: Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,559. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Deborah Ann Miller also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 2nd, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.07, for a total value of $216,210.00.

Nuvalent Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded up $0.89 on Wednesday, hitting $74.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,095. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.42 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.86 and a 52-week high of $89.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.17.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvalent

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,212,000 after buying an additional 72,222 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,735,000 after buying an additional 454,540 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 2,390.5% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 1,436,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,902,000 after buying an additional 1,379,266 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nuvalent by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,888,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, May 17th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

