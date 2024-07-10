Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total transaction of $624,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,684,077.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

Shares of CYTK traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 1,044,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,646,544. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $110.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $68.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytokinetics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

CYTK has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on CYTK

About Cytokinetics

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.