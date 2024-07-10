Insider Buying: Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hot Chili Limited (ASX:HCH – Get Free Report) insider Roberto de Andraca Adriasola bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$13,000.00 ($8,783.78).

Hot Chili Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.55.

Hot Chili Company Profile

Hot Chili Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia and Chile. The company explores for copper, gold, and molybdenum, as well as silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Cortadera Copper-Gold Project located along the Chilean coastal range, Chile. The company also holds option agreement to acquire 100% interest in the Cometa project in Chile.

