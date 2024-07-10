Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases 58,313 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,160.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:DOUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 2,678,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,752. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOUG. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 159.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,563,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 961,592 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 61,330 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 385,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Douglas Elliman by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.

