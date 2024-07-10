Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Purchases 58,313 Shares of Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) Director Mark Zeitchick bought 58,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,144.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 202,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,160.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:DOUG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.24. 2,678,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,752. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $3.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter. Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 20.62% and a negative net margin of 7.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Douglas Elliman Company Profile
Douglas Elliman Inc owns Douglas Elliman Realty, LLC, operating as a residential brokerage company in the United States with operations in New York, Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Nevada, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC In addition, Douglas Elliman sources, uses and invests in early-stage, disruptive property technology (“PropTech”) solutions and companies and provides other real estate services, including development marketing, property management and settlement and escrow services in select markets.
