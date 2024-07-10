iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $127.23 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $127.23 million and $3.63 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for approximately $1.76 or 0.00003038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,893.07 or 1.00046284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068992 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

