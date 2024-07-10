IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stifel Nicolaus

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on IDYA. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Trading Down 2.3 %

IDYA opened at $38.62 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total transaction of $1,439,643.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,342,455.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 19.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,155,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,355,000 after purchasing an additional 679,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,976,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,337,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,566,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,889,000 after purchasing an additional 535,909 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 1,611.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 539,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,202,000 after purchasing an additional 508,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.