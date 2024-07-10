IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday after BTIG Research raised their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $62.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.26, but opened at $39.28. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. IDEAYA Biosciences shares last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 858,095 shares traded.

IDYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDYA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

