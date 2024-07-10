Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$39.83.

H has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

H stock opened at C$39.89 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$41.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$39.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.314 dividend. This is an increase from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

