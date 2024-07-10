Horizen (ZEN) Trading 36.9% Higher This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 9th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 36.9% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $10.92 or 0.00018881 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $165.86 million and approximately $67.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00040534 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00039883 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 15,192,331 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

