HilleVax’s (HLVX) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $24.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 195.86% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, HilleVax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLVX
HilleVax Stock Performance
HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.13). As a group, research analysts expect that HilleVax will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Transactions at HilleVax
In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of HilleVax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $88,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,266,652.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,898 shares of company stock valued at $193,766 in the last three months. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of HilleVax by 80.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new position in HilleVax in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,374,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in HilleVax by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Company Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than HilleVax
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.