Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.90) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.
Hill & Smith Company Profile
Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.
