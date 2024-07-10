Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Shore Capital

Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.90) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Hill & Smith

Hill & Smith Stock Up 0.7 %

Hill & Smith Company Profile

HILS stock opened at GBX 2,090 ($26.77) on Monday. Hill & Smith has a 1-year low of GBX 1,480 ($18.96) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,155 ($27.60). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,973.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,909.72. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,458.82 and a beta of 1.26.

(Get Free Report)

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.