Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.20 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.2 %

LON HFEL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.11). 268,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of £394.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3,478.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.95. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.18).

Henderson Far East Income Company Profile

Henderson Far East Income Limited is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. The fund is managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Pacific, Australasia, Japan, and India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

