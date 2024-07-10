Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 6.20 Per Share

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.20 ($0.08) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.2 %
LON HFEL traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 243 ($3.11). 268,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,968. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65. The company has a market capitalization of £394.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3,478.57 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 236.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 223.95. Henderson Far East Income has a 12 month low of GBX 197 ($2.52) and a 12 month high of GBX 248 ($3.18).
Henderson Far East Income Company Profile
