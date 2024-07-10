HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on HashiCorp from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.17.

NASDAQ:HCP opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a PE ratio of -34.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.79. HashiCorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.39 million. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 31.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $872,826.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,625,260 shares in the company, valued at $39,510,070.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 381,254 shares of company stock worth $12,359,211. 22.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,224,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,454,000 after buying an additional 1,501,953 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 293.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,565,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,046,000 after buying an additional 3,404,557 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,338,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,600 shares in the last quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,849,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,353,000 after purchasing an additional 949,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,722,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after purchasing an additional 716,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

